Mumbai: Illegal construction debris blocks Mulund road

Truckload of construction debris were illegally dumped on the road and around trees on Devidayal road, Mulund West by contractors, causing traffic and environment issues for the locals. Local MLA Mihir Kotecha contacted the assistant engineer of roads (AER) for the road clean up and to take strict action against the contractors.

Kotecha, said, “An internet company got permission for laying out some cables but after their work got over they dumped the entire truckload of construction debris on a major road in Mulund which blocked one entire lane. Later they also dumped cement bricks and other material around trees, this has become a standard habit of the contractors, there is no concern for the environment.”

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:35 AM IST