Mumbai: IIT Bombay suggests creating holding ponds in Kurla LTT and Dadar Lower Parel area to avoid flooding

IIT Bombay has suggested creating holding ponds in Kurla LTT and Dadar Lower Parel area to avoid flooding on the track in its preliminary reports.

"However final report yet to be submitted, in its preliminary reports two holding ponds one of 6000 square meters with a depth of 3 meter and other 3000 square metres with a depth of 3 meters suggested by IIT Bombay in Dadar- Lower Parel area for holding the rainwater," said a senior officer adding that creation two similar ponds also suggested by IIT Bombay in its preliminary report in Kurla- LTT area of Central Railway.

"In LTT- Kurla area two holding ponds one of 16000 square metre and other 36000 of square metre suggested by IIT Bombay," said officials.

Apart from that for long term solution creation of one more holding ponds of 17000 square metres was also suggested by IIT Bombay in the BMC area of Dadar- Lower Parel section. All these ponds will be underground

"These are the largest holding ponds and have been considered for the present modelling as they will involve the least disruption to the railway operations (i.e. very little construction under the railway tracks)" read the preliminary report of IIT Bombay.



Confirming the development a senior officer of CR said, these ponds will be able to hold the rainwater of around 4 to 5 hours (approximately 50 to 60 mm per hour) of the respective areas.

Dadar- Lower Parel area of WR and Kurla- LTT area of CR were the most affected sections during the last monsoon. Hence both locations are selected for the study as a pilot project.





In June 2021 during a review meeting, that time Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, had to advise the Railways to partner with institutions like IIT Bombay to study the efficiency of technical and civil work initiatives in handling monsoon rains. After that Indian railway assigned the task to Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation ( MRVC). MRVC roped IIT Bombay to study the location wise root cause of flooding and suggest solutions. For this study, IIT Bombay will be paid around Rs 40 Lakh by railway.

Caption - figure 4 related to the Kurla-LTT area and the other one related to the Dadar Lower Parel area.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 10:05 PM IST