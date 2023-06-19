Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Does Society Need To Maintain Details Of Staff, Visitors | Representative Picture

My Society records the details of visitors. Is it necessary for it to keep the details of house-help and other staff entering the society premises on a daily basis?

Ram Sharan Singh, Mira Road

Every society is required to maintain the list of all the staff like the watchmen, gardener, cleaning staff, electricians and other service providers appointed by the society, along with their names, roles, local addresses, phone numbers, email id, and photographs. Such details can be maintained electronically or in physical form. It is also advised to keep the record of their permanent address of staff. There are many others who enter the premises daily (launderers, cooks, domestic helpers, milkman, caregivers). It may be a good practice to keep the details mentioned above of such frequent visitors for the safety and security of the residents. It may not be possible for each and every society to provide for hi-tech security systems but having details of the staff and other visitors will prove helpful in case of any untoward event.

Can a developer arbitrarily change the offer of redevelopment given to a society after the developer’s appointment is confirmed but before the execution of the development agreement?

Hari Narayanswami, Chembur

A society desirous of undergoing redevelopment floats a tender document giving the terms and conditions in detail. The interested developer has to purchase the tender forms and submit his offer, which is approved by the society’s general body based on various parameters. Once the offer is accepted, the developer cannot make any change without the concurrence of the general body. In case the developer wishes to vary the terms of the offer, he has to submit a revised offer, which will be placed before the general body once again. If the revised offer is in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender document and the revised terms are accepted by the majority or unanimously, then the revised offer will be accepted and consent conveyed to the developer. If the developer makes any unilateral changes to the offer, they will not be binding on the society.

I had complained about the unsatisfactory manner in which our society’s managing committee is conducting the affairs. The society has not responded to my complaint. How do I escalate it?

Anuja Saraffidar,

Vile Parle

If you are aggrieved by a decision of the managing committee, you may approach the registrar of cooperative societies of your society, especially if it has not prepared the accounts/ reports within the prescribed period, misappropriation/ misapplication of funds, investment of society funds without approval of the general body. You may refer to bye-law 174 of 2014 for details of matters to be complained before the registrar or the Cooperative Court, as the case may be.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat.

