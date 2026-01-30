 Mumbai Hosts Seven-Day Shri Braj Bhagwat Katha In Azad Maidan
Azad Maidan, Mumbai, hosts the seven-day Shri Braj Bhagwat Katha, led by Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj. The discourse emphasizes Bhakti, Ras, and Tattvagyan, guiding youth in spiritual values amid city life. The stage depicts 84 Kos Braj Mandal, and sessions are live-streamed globally. The event concludes with Purnahuti and prasadam distribution on 2 February.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST
Pundrik Goswami Ji |

Thousands of devotees are gathering at Azad Maidan where a 'Mini Vrindavan' has been created for the seven-day Shri Braj Bhagwat Katha that began on 27 January. The discourse is being led by Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, a prominent Shri Madhva Gaudiya Vaishnavacharya known for his deep theological insight and engaging storytelling.

Event Highlights Bhakti Philosophy
The spiritual event, hosted and managed by the Shri Braj Mandal Pariwar, Mumbai, aims to spread the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagwat Purana, focusing on the blend of Bhakti (devotion), Ras (divine sentiment), and Tattvagyan (philosophical wisdom). The daily sessions are held in the evenings to accommodate the city's working population, concluding with a special morning session on the final day.

Stage Reflects Sacred Braj
The stage at Azad Maidan has been uniquely designed to represent the 84 Kos Braj Mandal, featuring symbolic representations of Shri Giriraj Ji (Govardhan Hill) and Shri Yamuna Ji. While thousands have gathered at the venue, the event is being live-streamed globally on YouTube, reaching a vast digital audience across the Vaishnava community.

Teachings Focus on Selfless Love
During the first four days of the meeting, Goswami Ji Maharaj focused on the essence of Braj Bhav—the unique, selfless love exemplified by the residents of Vrindavan. Explaining the path of surrender (Sharanagati), Maharaj emphasised that the Shrimad Bhagwat is not just a book, but the literary form of Lord Krishna himself. He taught that peace is found not in material accumulation, but in surrendering one's ego.

Youth Engagement Through Devotion
Another significant portion of the discourses has been directed toward the youth, discussing how to maintain spiritual values (Sanatan Dharma) while navigating a high-pressure city like Mumbai. Unlike many philosophical lectures, the Katha has focused on Bhakti-Ras, using Krishna’s Leelas (divine plays) to illustrate how devotion can purify the heart of anger and greed.

VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan
Upcoming Ras and Wedding Celebrations
Between 31 January and 1 February, the discourses will focus on Ras Panchadhyayi and the Rukmini Vivah (Divine Wedding) celebrations.

Grand Finale with Blessings
On the final day, 2 February, a Purnahuti will be held between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, featuring a special blessing ceremony and prasadam distribution.

