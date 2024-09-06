Mumbai Hospital Upgrades Cancer Treatment Facility With EDGE Radiosurgery System

Cancer Treatment | Canva

Mumbai: One of the world's most advanced cancer treatment technologies with cutting-edge stereotactic radiosurgery solution has been introduced at a healthcare in Mumbai, facilitating cancer patients to seek better treatment and advanced care to fight their health condition.

Nanavati Max Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai, welcomed this cancer care facility and became the first in Western India to introduce the EDGE HyperArc system where the radiosurgery technology EDGE is complemented by HyperArc, a cutting-edge stereotactic radiosurgery tool.

All you need to know about the radiosurgery technology

The technology is said to hold the potential in treating malignant tumours of the brain, prostate, lung and pancreas and metastatic tumours like bone and lymph nodes. It is specifically efficient in managing metastatic tumours through the single isocentre. Hyperarc is one of the most advanced tools to treat brain tumours benign and malignant. It is a powerful tool for radiosurgery and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT).

EDGE HyperArc is said to bring faster and more precise treatment, reducing overall treatment time while ensuring comfort. The advanced targeting, minimises radiation exposure to healthy tissue, lowering the risk of side effects.

Hospital representatives speak

Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare mentioned that the recent upgrade in the treatment facility is aimed to further strengthen the range of offerings to combat cancer. "This is intended to complement our existing world class Halcyon machine and will allow us to combat the entire range of disease with higher precision and efficiency," Soi said.

Throwing light on the effectiveness of the medical technology, Dr Kaustav Talapatra, Director, Radiation Oncology pointed out that EDGE with HyperArc technology provides advanced radiosurgery treatment with specialised algorithms for automatic planning and delivery, optimised dose distribution, and better sparing of healthy organ tissue. "With this technology, we will be able to treat multiple tumours at the same time, by targeting them all from a single point, called a single isocenter," he noted.

According to a press release by the hospital, the cost of an EDGE HyperArc machine typically ranges from approximately 40 crore to 60 crore INR including the planning, delivery systems, and integration with existing radiotherapy equipment, along with installation, training, and maintenance costs.