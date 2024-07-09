Cancer Care In Maharashtra: State Gets 1st MR Fusion Prostate Biopsy Machine At Mumbai's Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital

To facilitate cancer care in Maharashtra, an MR Fusion Biopsy machine was recently set up at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. The first of its kind in the state, the machine looks forward to aid in the treatment and care of prostate cancer, which reportedly accounts for 3-7 per cent of all cancers in India, with an estimated 33,000-42,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

All you need to know about MR Fusion biopsy

It is stated that the MR Fusion biopsy technology helps in cancer detection and brings in more accuracy to the medical reports. Notably, compared to conventional machines with 30% to 40% accuracy, the MR Fusion biopsy equipment has 90% accuracy is detecting prostate cancers at an early stage.

The machine offers MRI blended biopsy, where the previously done MRI image is combined with the ultrasound equipment. It is also noted that the process involves the use of artificial intelligence to mark the abnormal area (the target for biopsy).

Is it a safe procedure? Doctor clarifies

Dr. Santoshi Janardan Nagaonkar, Director Urology, Urological Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital mentioned that an MR Fusion prostate biopsy detects cancer at a greater rate than the standard approach and also lowers risk factors.

In a press release, the doctor was quoted as saying, "There is no risk of rectal bleeding, and it covers entire prostate gland which is often inaccessible as part of the standard approach. The biopsy is performed using An MR Fusion equipment from a location known as the "perineum," which is positioned between the scrotum and anus, rather than the rectal route."

He further clarified about the risk of infection following this procedure and stated there's no worry as the MR Fusion biopsy was safe. "Instead of entering the prostate through the rectal lining, the biopsy needle must enter through the skin where the risk of infection following this biopsy is nearly zero."