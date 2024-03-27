Revolutionising Cancer Care: US & India Join Forces For Ground-breaking Collaboration

Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH) in the US and M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre in India, together announced a ground-breaking collaboration aimed at advancing and further raising the standards of cancer care in India. This partnership will see the fusion of expertise and resources from the United States and India, setting new standards for cancer treatment and patient care.

This collaboration represents a landmark initiative that will change the outlook of cancer care in India to significantly improve cancer patient outcomes.

HMH is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organisation that operates an integrated healthcare network in the US. Their John Theurer Cancer Centre specialises in advanced cancer treatment options like immunotherapy, gene therapy, bone marrow transplant, precision therapy and radiotherapy and it is one of only 16 cancer centre consortia in the US, approved by National Cancer Institute.

M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre has established itself as a pioneering and innovative cancer care delivery model that promises what is identified to be a need gap in cancer care in India; that is proximity, accessibility, availability and affordability while delivering treatment and care to cancer patients. M | O | C Cancer Care & Research Centre has emerged as the largest chain of cancer daycare centres that has touched lives of over 1.3 L cancer patients in a span of 5 years.

The collaboration will focus on 3 key areas as follows.

Genomic Sequencing for Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis for leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnosis and prognosis to enable personalised, bespoke treatment unique to the genetic makeup of an individual's disease.

Medical Second Opinion for Complex Indian Cases with the help of medical second opinions from the leading cancer experts of the US to ensure best possible care for complex cancer cases.

Observership Program for Doctors to foster professional development of our oncologists by exchange & transfer of knowledge & expertise to ultimately raise the standard of care delivery in India.

Commenting on the collaboration, spokespersons from HMH & M | O | C said, "We are delighted to collaborate to bring advanced cancer care capabilities to patients in India. By combining our strengths and expertise, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families."