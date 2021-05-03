Mumbai hospital fire: BJP team meets DGP, urges to initiate detailed probe

A delegation led by senior BJP leader Vinod Mishra on Monday afternoon met Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, urging him to initiate a detailed investigation into the fire incident at Sunrise Hospital that claimed nine patients who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital.

A day after the fire incident, the BMC had ordered an investigation into the issue. The investigating team, led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Disaster Management, Prabhat Rahangdale, given fifteen days to submit its report. However, it has been more than one month since the fire incident has happened, the committee is yet to submit its report. Earlier, Rahangdale had told FPJ that owing to the second wave of Covid-19 the panel has asked for an extension.

"We have pointed out all the loopholes that we have found out in the process of giving occupational certificate to hospital administration, we have also urged the police department to immediately launch a special investigation committee in this regard," Mishra told FPJ.

"The BMC has launched an inquiry and it has been more than a month, that the report hasn't been presented to us, it appears the civic administration is not at all serious with the ongoing investigation," he added.

Mishra was accompanied by Asish Das, who had lost his 70-year-old father in the incident. Das recalled that during the day of the catastrophe, his family got to know about the incident from television and rushed to the hospital.

"We were not even informed about the incident by the BMC, we came to know from TV and rushed to the hospital, after we reached there we couldn't even find the body as the BMC didn't keep any record," Das told FPJ.

"I have urged the officials to take a serious look into the matter because there are several loopholes in the process of paperwork and those responsible, should face action,"

"A delegation had come to meet me on the Sunrise Hospital issue. Since the matter is in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police, I have forwarded their complaint to Mumbai Police," said Pandey.