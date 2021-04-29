Mumbai: Bombay HC orders state to audit all hospitals, says ensure they don't become potential ‘Jatugrihas’, to kill patients in fire incidents

Taking cognizance of the fire at a hospital in Mumbra in Thane district, the Bombay High Court bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, on Thursday, ordered the authorities in Maharashtra to ensure no such incident takes place anywhere in the state. The high court also ordered the authorities to ask all hospitals to conduct an overall audit including a fire safety check and submit a compliance report within a week.

"People get admitted in hospitals for their protection and safety. They get admitted to save their lives but not to die," remarked the bench, while taking cognizance of the tragic incident of a massive fire that broke out in Covid hospital at Mumbra, on Wednesday.

Notably, four patients died in this incident. "First it happened in Bhandup, then Vasai-Virar and now here. Also, not to forget the incident at Nashik," CJ Datta pointed out.

"Such incidents shouldn't happen at all," CJ Datta told senior counsel Anil Sakhare representing the BMC and assistant government pleader Geeta Shastri.

The bench further expressed shock over the functioning of these hospitals. "We fail to understand how do these hospitals get the licences in absence of fire safety audit?" the chief justice questioned.

At this, Sakhare replied, that after the Bhandup fire incident the city civic body has ordered all hospitals to submit their fire safety audits. Justice Kulkarni intervened and said, "Not only hospitals, we want even the nursing homes, Covid care centers etc to conduct audits and submit their reports within a week."