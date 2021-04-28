Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates - SII reduce price of vaccine to states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose
ANI

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari has called for drafting retired medical professionals from the armed forces in the management of COVID in the state.  He was addressing a meeting of Principal Secretary of Genera Administration Dept&officers of Directorate of Sainik Welfare Board. (ANI)

Pune: SII reduce price of vaccine to states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately

As a philanthropic gesture on behalf of Serum Institute of India, I hereby reduce the price to the states from Rs.400 to Rs.300 per dose, effective immediately: Adar Poonawalla

Maharashtra: Vaccination for 18 to 44 age group will not start on May 1, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Coffee shop owner booked for poisoning tree in Powai

Navi Mumbai: 28 shops sealed in APMC for not following COVID norms

Navi Mumbai: Kamothe police take action against 90 people for violating curfew norms

BMC to open 227 new vaccination centers ahead of third vaccination phase

The BMC shall be opening 227 new MCMG centers in each municipal ward which will be opened in each municipal ward for all citizens in 18 years plus age category. Currently, there are 63 MCGM/ government vaccination centers in the municipal limits for the age category of 45 years and above.

