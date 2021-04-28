MSC Bank: State says ex-MLA’s plea for change of court has ‘no locus standi’, filed to ‘sensationalize’

Mumbai: In response to a plea by former MLA Manik Jadhav to transfer the protest petitions in the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case, the state government has said that Jadhav has no locus standi to make such an application. The stage government also said that he has done so with the motive to sensationalize the issue.

The plea is being heard before a sessions court on the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)



It said the law is well-settled that the complainant - in this case, Surinder Arora, is entitled to be heard as a protest petitioner and that Jadhav is not the complainant in the EOW case.

It is to be noted that Arora has also filed a protest petition against the closure report along with Jadhav, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare and former MP Shalini Patil.

The state pointed out that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had tried to intervene and file a protest petition to the closure report and that the presiding court had rejected its plea on the ground that it has no locus standi in the case.

The reply pointed out that Arora had already submitted his written arguments which the court had taken on record. In the transfer plea, Jadhav had complained that the court seized presently of the matter had suspiciously taken the written arguments on record that were tendered by two unknown persons when Satish Talekar, the advocate engaged by Arora had objected to the same.

The state’s response said that the written arguments were signed and notarized by Arora and the court had rightly taken them on record.