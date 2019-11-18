Mumbai Horror Show: Bus cleaner crushed under its wheel, driver arrested

A private bus’ cleaner died as he slipped from the seat and was crushed by the bus’ rear wheels in Malad west on Sunday. The bus driver has been arrested for causing death due to negligence.

According to the Malvani police, the accused driver Ranjit Singh Ram Singh, 48, was headed to Hindustan Naka at 3 a.m to park the bus. While on its way, the bus cleaner, Iqrar Ahmed Ashiq Ali, 44, who was seated on next to the door slipped and fell off the bus.

Ali’s head was crushed under the bus’ left rear wheel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission.

The police have believed that Ali might have dozed off on the seat, though no eye-witnesses were present inside the bus, an eye-witness at the spot did see Ali falling off the bus.

Based on a complaint from Ali’s nephew, an FIR has been registered under section 279 and 304 A of the IPC for rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence against Singh.