Uddhav Thackeray cancels Ayodhya visit due to security reasons

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has cancelled his scheduled visit to Ayodhya due to security reasons, party sources said on Monday.

Uddhav was scheduled to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.

"Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief did not get permission from security agencies to visit the place," sources in the party said.

The sources also said that the delay in forming the government in Maharashtra is also one of the reasons for cancelling his tour.