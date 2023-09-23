WATCH: Home Minister Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a visit here, visited the reputed Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Pandal in Parel today. Shah offered prayers to the lord Ganpati at the famous Ganensh Mandal.

Shah, along with his family, makes an annual trip to Mumbai during the ten-day Ganesh festival to visit the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Watch visuals here:

After his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Shah visited CM Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha and offered prayers to the Ganpati idol installed there. Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis was also seen along with the Home Minister taking blessings of Lord Ganesha.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at CM's residence during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities pic.twitter.com/mKB91GsfRo — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

In the evening, Shah is set to to participate in the Laxmanrao Inamdar Memorial lecture, which will be held at the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall on the Fort campus of Mumbai University. Afterward, he will depart for Delhi at 7 pm.

