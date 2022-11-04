Mumbai: Hoax call about terrorists in Haji Ali dargah found to have been made by mentally unstable man

Haji Ali Dargah, Worli Mumbai | File PIC

Mumbai: A call warning of `terrorists' visiting the area near the Haji Ali Dargah here turned out to be a hoax, police said on Friday.

The caller was found to be a mentally unstable man, said an official. Police in neighbouring Thane city received a call on Thursday afternoon claiming that a group of terrorists was heading for Haji Ali Dargah, a famous landmark in south Mumbai.

Officials of the Tardeo police station rushed to the spot and conducted search around the Dargah with the help of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dog squad. But nothing suspicious was found, the official said.

The call was traced to a 36-year-old mentally unstable man from Ulhasnagar in Thane district. The man had suffered a brain injury 14 years ago and was under treatment, the official said.

In view of his mental condition, no criminal case was registered against him, the official added.