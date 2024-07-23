Mumbai: HM Amit Shah's Criticism Of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray Triggers Sharp Reactions From MVA Leaders

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: The strongly worded criticism by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune on Sunday against arch-political rivals Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray has evoked sharp reactions from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. On the other hand, NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is finding it a bit difficult to react.

In a sharp reaction, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said they were not part of the Jinnah club. We never went to visit Jinnah's grave in Pakistan or go to celebrate Nawaz Sharif's birthday there.

He strongly objected to the words used by the home minister, who called Thackeray the Aurangzeb fan club chief. Amit Shah and the BJP lost the right to call others corrupt when they admitted the tainted leaders of all other parties, misusing the central investigation agencies, Raut said.

“He is the perfect example of what a home minister should not be. We feel ashamed that he is holding the post. The BJP has not yet digested its defeat in Lok Sabha elections and they make such wild statements against others,” added Raut.

Justifying Shiv Sena's stand, Raut said there's nothing wrong in taking the side of nationalist Muslims in the country. They have contributed a lot and many were sacrificed during the Independence movement. But, the BJP just wants to create communal problems.

Soon after Shah's speech NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule termed the statements as laughable and reminded it was the BJP-led government that honoured Pawar with the Padma Vibhushan.

MPCC chief Nana Patole said how the BJP can call Sharad Pawar the ringmaster of corruption when its government conferred Padma Vibhushan on him. If there was any ringmaster of corruption, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti ally NCP appeared in a tricky position with different voices coming in over the criticism by Shah. When asked by media persons, Ajit Pawar said that Pawar Saheb was like a god to him. On further questions, he merely said no comments.

NCP's agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde, backing Amit Shah, said the home minister would not speak without facts. But his party MLA Anna Bansode said the criticism was in bad taste. Ajit Pawar supporter and former MLA Vilas Lande has written to the BJP slamming the comments reminding that in his entire life, Sharad Pawar has never faced a single blot of corruption.

Prahar Janshakti Party, an ally of Mahayuti, too has disapproved of the criticism. The party chief Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu asked, if this is what Amit Shah speaks of Sharad Pawar, then people will want to know what Ajit Pawar is.