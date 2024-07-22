Babus, mantris & buzz: Two hour meeting between PM and Amit Shah is talk in political circles

Two hour meeting between PM and Amit Shah is talk in political circles

A two hour meeting between PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah has generated much heat in the political circles. Outcome will be known only this week.

Several BJD MLAs keen to join BJP in Odisha?

A number of BJD MLAs in Odisha are reportedly thinking of joining the ruling BJP. In fact, the BJD leaders in the state have not seen the opposition during the past 25 years.

BUREAUCRACY

Kwatra named Indian Ambassador to US

Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been named as India,s Ambassador to US.The post had been lying vacant for the last six months.

(We said this on Jan 23, Feb27 and June17 )

Shalini Rajneesh to be next Chief Secretary of Karnataka?

The present Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goel, IAS officer of 1986 batch is retiring on July 31 and the race for the next CS has become hot-up. Additional Chief Secretary to government, Shalini Rajneesh, an IAS officer of 1989 batch is said to be ahead in the race. Incidentally, Shalini Rajneesh happens to be the wife of Rajneesh Goel, the present Chief Secretary. The next candidate under consideration is Ajai Seth, 1987 batch officer, who is on deputation to the centre. Presently, he is holding the post of the Secretary, Department of Economics till June 30, 2025. If Shalini Rajneesh becomes the CS, she would continue till June 30, 2027.

If Shalini Rajneesh is picked for CS post, this would happen!

If Shalini Rajneesh is chosen as the next Chief Secretary of Karnataka, she would be the second bureaucrat in Karnataka to succeed her husband as Chief Secretary. Earlier, Malati Das, a retired IAS officer of 1970 batch, served the Karnataka state as Chief Secretary from October 2 to December 30, 2006. She succeeded her husband BK Das, who remained the Chief Secretary from March 1 to September 30, 2006. However, a couple became the Chief Secretaries in Karnataka. BK Bhattarcharya and his wife Teresa Bhattacharya were the first couple to serve the state as Chief Secretaries.

Addl Director CBI Sampat Meena to return to Jharkhand in Sept

Additional Director CBI Sampat Meena is expected to return to the parent Jharkhand cadre in September. She is 1994 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre

Will a JS be promoted as AS in the same Ministry?

It is said that recently one Joint Secretary (JS) has been empanelled as Additional Secretary (AS). If sources are to be believed the particular Joint Secretary is reportedly trying to be posted as Additional Secretary in the same ministry. He is an IAS officer.

Bejoy John appointed as PS to George Kurian

Bejoy John has been appointed as Private Secretary to George Kurian, MoS for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. He is a 2008 batch IRS-C&CE officer.

Selection of Chairman, IOCL through SCSC

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas will be selecting the Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) through Search-cum-Selection Committee (SCSC). The Ministry has begun the process of short-listing the candidates.

MHA starts probe against a DG?

It is said that the MHA has reportedly started a probe against a DG of a UT. Sources said that the ministry has received some alleged corruption complaints against the said officer.

ACIT Seema Sandeep Waghmare resigns

Mrs Seema Sandeep Waghmare has resigned from the post of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (ACIT). She was currently serving in Valsad.

TRAI seeking Whole Time Members

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is seeking two Whole-time Members.

Fauzan Alavi is Special Monitor NHRC

Fauzan Alavi has been appointed Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Tenure of Pushp Kumar Joshi as CMD, HPCL ending; no successor so far

The tenure of Pushp Kumar Joshi as Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is coming to an end on August 31, 2024. The Government of India is yet to find his successor.

NK Parsuramka appointed PED, Traffic Commercial (Rates), Railway Board

Navin Kumar Parsuramka, who is currently serving as Executive Director, Traffic Commercial (Rates), Railway Board, has been appointed as Principal Executive Director, Traffic Commercial (Rates), Railway Board. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Rakesh Gupta sent to RDSO

Rakesh Gupta has been transferred from North Central Railway (NCR) to Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow, and posted in the same capacity. He is an Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS) officer.

Anjani Kumar moved as CPO (G), NFR

Anjani Kumar, who is presently working in Northern Railway (NR), has been transferred to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and posted as Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), G. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

AK Sinha sent as CPO (SD), Northern Railway

Anjani Kumar Sinha, who is currently posted with Northern Railway (NR), has been appointed as the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO), (SD) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

AK Manuwal sent as CAO (C), RSP, Western Railway

AK Manuwal, who is currently working as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) (CAO(C)) in Southern Railway (SR), has been transferred to Western Railway (WR) and posted as CAO(C), Road Safety Projects. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

GM Singh appointed PCOM, WCR

Gurinder Mohan Singh, who is currently working as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) (CHOD) in West Central Railway (WCR), has been posted as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

Rahul Agarwal appointed PCOM, SECR

Rahul Agarwal, who is currently working as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) (CHOD) in South East Central Railway (WCR), has been posted as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) in the Railway itself. He is an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)