Mumbai: History-sheeter held with MD drug worth Rs 21 lakh

Mumbai: The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city crime branch arrested a 32-year-old history-sheeter with Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 21 lakh on Saturday. The accused Abdul Ajij Shaikh has 19 cases registered against him and in November last year he came out of the jail. Owing to his criminal record he has been externed three times from the city limits.

According to the police, during night patrolling on Saturday, a team from Worli unit of ANC apprehended a man who was found loitering suspiciously. During his search 210 grams of MD was recovered, in international market the said quantity of MD is worth Rs 21 lakh, said police.

Shaikh is a history-sheeter with 19 previous cases registered against him which including murder, robbery, assault cases, and cases under the Arms act and under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences act. Owing to his criminal history Shaikh was externed from the city limits thrice before, said an official. Since Shaikh is still serving his externment period, an appropriate action has been taken against him for violating externment order, said police. This is the first case of drug possession registered against him, added the officer.

"Following the seizure, the accused has been arrested under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he was produced before the court on Sunday which remanded him police custody till 18," said Dipak Chavhan, Senior inspector of ANC Worli unit.