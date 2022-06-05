Mumbai: History sheeter held with guns, live ammunition | FPJ

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter after he was allegedly found to be in possession of illegal arms and ammunition.

According to officials, assistant police inspector Vishal Patil, Crime Branch Unit XI received a tip off on Saturday according to which a suspect had recently procured some guns and ammunition and was storing it in his house. The information was verified and the suspect was identified as Shankar Bhar (27). Accordingly, on Saturday evening, a Unit XI team raided the Bhar's house in Goregaon.

“We found a knapsack in Bhar's residence containing three country made pistols and nine live rounds. Bhar was subsequently placed under arrest and charged under the Arms Act,” a Crime Branch officer said.

The officer added that further inquiries revealed that Bhar had bought the arsenal from Uttar Pradesh, and the police suspect that he was going to sell it to someone. Bhar has been handed over to the Bangur Nagar police station for further inquiries, along with the contraband seized from him.

“We have also found out that Bhar has three past cases registered against him, including a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in which he was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police in 2017,” the officer said.

