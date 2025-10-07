Maharashtra News: MGL And OIL Sign MoU To Collaborate On LNG And Clean Energy Projects

MGL And OIL Sign MoU To Collaborate On LNG And Clean Energy Projects |

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), one of India’s leading City Gas Distribution companies, and Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna public sector enterprise with integrated capabilities across the oil and gas value chain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities in the LNG and clean energy sectors.

Partnership for a Greener Future

The MoU was signed on October 6, 2025, by the VP (BD, BIS, Commercial & STU), MGL, and the ED (BD), OIL, in the presence of MGL Managing Director Ashu Shinghal and OIL’s Director (Operations) and Director (HR).

The agreement aims to leverage the combined strengths of both organisations in accelerating India’s transition to cleaner fuels and sustainable energy solutions.

Expanding LNG and Clean Energy Footprint

MGL, which has successfully entered the LNG value chain, operates LNG retail stations and is pursuing various clean energy initiatives. Meanwhile, OIL is expanding its hydrocarbon exploration and development programme, with plans to substantially increase gas production and implement a roadmap for clean energy advancement.

Under this MoU, MGL and OIL will jointly explore opportunities across the LNG value chain and collaborate on emerging clean energy projects that align with India’s net-zero goals.

Focus on Cleaner Transport Solutions

Speaking on the occasion, Ashu Shinghal, Managing Director, MGL, said,

“This collaboration with OIL will help accelerate the adoption of cleaner fuels in the long-haul transport sector. It will enable corporates to move towards greener logistics solutions and contribute to reducing the overall pollution footprint.”

Echoing this sentiment, Trailukya Borgohain, Director (Operations), OIL, added,

“The collaboration will focus on assessing the technical and commercial viability of LNG in the heavy-duty transport segment and on exploring projects in clean energy. Our objective is to take feasible pilots to commercial scale.”