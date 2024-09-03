Mumbai: Historian Indrajit Sawant Criticises DCM Devendra Fadnavis For Misinterpreting Nehru's Allegation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Looting Surat

DCM Devendra Fadnavis & historian Indrajit Sawant | X

Mumbai: Criticising Devendra Fadnavis's reaction to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's allegation in 'Discovery of India' that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat, historian Indrajit Sawant suggested that the Deputy CM should have at least read Babasaheb Purandare's book on the subject.

Intending to turn the tables on the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its allies, the BJP on Monday alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru had alleged in his book 'Discovery of India' that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat. Fadnavis wondered why Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray had not denounced the Congress for this.

“Since Independence, the Congress deliberately taught us that Shivaji Maharaj looted Surat. But he just plundered the official treasury for furthering the cause of Swarajya. However, Congress taught us the history in such a way that showed Shivaji Maharaj went to Surat to loot common people.”

According to Sawant, Surat was a major business hub of the Mughal empire, hosting numerous British, Dutch, French, and Middle East trading centres. “It was renowned as a global business centre at the time. Shivaji Maharaj raided Surat not once but twice. Raiding significant financial centres of one's enemies was a common political strategy to disrupt their economic foundations,” he explained.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut termed Fadnavis a descendent of Peswa Balaji Vishwanath under whose regime the Maratha empire lost its glory. “Businessmen of Surat used to give protection money to the East India Company of the British regime. It was a threat to Swarajya created by Shivaji Maharaj. Therefore, Shivaji Maharaj planned to loot Surat. It was an issue of national security. Fadnavis has learnt a different type of history. They want to twist the history.”

Raut also addressed Fadnavis's comments regarding Pandit Nehru's reference to Shivaji Maharaj in the book 'Discovery of India'. Raut remarked, “Nehru was in jail when he had written the book and later he rectified himself and apologised and printed updated version of books. Fadanvis should speak on the statue collapsing issue, why is he beating around the bush.”