Mumbai: High profile prostitution racket busted, 3 arrested including 2 senior citizens | Representative Image

Mumbai: A high profile prostitution racket was busted by the Mumbai police a from a posh Andheri locality in which three women were rescued and three other women were arrested by the police, including two senior citizens on Wednesday.

According to the Social Service branch of the Mumbai Police, on Wednesday the police received information about the prostitution racket at a posh society in Amboli, Andheri. The police got a tip-off regarding a woman posing as a astrologer by profession but was instead running illegal businesses including a sex racket.

Posh building in Shastri Nagar area raided

The police said that the accused women would allegedly commit their customers of providing models for prostitution. The police worked on the received information and laid a trap at the suspect area on Wednesday night. They raided the fourth floor of a posh building in Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West. They arrested three women Sunita Jha, 65, Madhu Smith, 64 and Twinkle Jha, 31 and rescued three other women from the flat.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Amboli Police in the matter.

“The arrest based on the tip-off was successful and a thorough investigation will be conducted against the accused women,” said a police official.

Those arrested in the matter have been booked under relevant section of the IPC and multiple sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act by the Amboli Police which is further investigation the case, the police said.