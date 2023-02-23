Mumbai: Cops rescue minors from labour, prostitution racket

Representative image |

In two different swoops, the Mumbai Police rescued eight children being made to work as labourers and three girls including a minor from a prostitution racket. The police have arrested six persons in two different cases.

The Special Juvenile Protection Unit (SJPU) of the police on Wednesday raided five bag manufacturing factories in Dhobi Ghat area of Nagpada, and rescued eight children. Three of them were trafficked from Nepal, the police said.

The police arrested owners of the factories identified as Nurul Shaikh, 33, Nursad Shaikh Aalam, 27, Shafi Aalam Siddhique, 43, Khurshid Shaikh, 20, and Mohammad Shakeem Shaikh, 21.

In another incident, the Enforcement Branch (Social Service) of the police on a tio-off raided an apartment in Vikhroli on Tuesday where a woman was running prostitution business.

The police arrested the woman running the racket and rescued three girls, including a minor. The cops also seized cash Rs 5,500 from the woman, a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000, condoms packets and a memory card from the spot.

A case has been registered at the Parksite Police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)