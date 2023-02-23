e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops rescue minors from labour, prostitution racket

Mumbai: Cops rescue minors from labour, prostitution racket

The police arrested the woman running the racket and rescued three girls, including a minor.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

In two different swoops, the Mumbai Police rescued eight children being made to work as labourers and three girls including a minor from a prostitution racket. The police have arrested six persons in two different cases.

The Special Juvenile Protection Unit (SJPU) of the police on Wednesday raided five bag manufacturing factories in Dhobi Ghat area of Nagpada, and rescued eight children. Three of them were trafficked from Nepal, the police said.

The police arrested owners of the factories identified as Nurul Shaikh, 33, Nursad Shaikh Aalam, 27, Shafi Aalam Siddhique, 43, Khurshid Shaikh, 20, and Mohammad Shakeem Shaikh, 21.

In another incident, the Enforcement Branch (Social Service) of the police on a tio-off raided an apartment in Vikhroli on Tuesday where a woman was running prostitution business.

The police arrested the woman running the racket and rescued three girls, including a minor. The cops also seized cash Rs 5,500 from the woman, a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000, condoms packets and a memory card from the spot.

A case has been registered at the Parksite Police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Read Also
Mumbai: Prostitution racket at Mulund spa busted; 1 arrested, 3 rescued
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test

Mumbai: 24-yr-old Amravati youth dies after police recruitment physical test

Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Mumbai: Couple arrested from Mazgaon area for peddling drugs, ₹25L worth MD seized

Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai...

Watch: Customs officers seize foreign currency worth ₹8.36 crore concealed in handbag at Mumbai...

Maharashtra govt to give ration for ₹100 under 'Anand Shidha' scheme in April

Maharashtra govt to give ration for ₹100 under 'Anand Shidha' scheme in April

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics