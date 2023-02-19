Mumbai: Prostitution racket at Mulund spa busted; 1 arrested, 3 rescued

Representational Pic |

The Mumbai crime branch unit 7 on Saturday raided a spa center in Mulund running a prostitution racket under the guise of providing spa and body massage services. Three women were rescued and the manager of the parlour was arrested, police said.

The crime branch was informed that girls are being subjected to prostitution in the name of massage at H2O SPA and Wellness Center in Mulund. As soon as this information was received, Unit Incharge Mahesh Tawde formed a team under the leadership of PI Sudhir Jadhav and instructed him to take action on the concerned spa.

Jadhav gave some money to a fake customer and sent him to the spa center. When the fake customer went there, he found that women are being subjected to prostitution in the name of massage.

The crime branch raided the center and rescued three women. The manager of the center, Farah alias Parveen Shaikh alias Hina Abdul Razzak Shaikh, 30, was taken into custody. It was found that the women were forced into prostitution, police said.

The crime branch registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Mulund Police Station.