Mumbai: Flesh trade racket busted in Goregaon, 2 including minor rescued

Mumbai: The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police on Sunday raided a flat in Goregaon, and arrested one woman, and rescued two women, including a minor, from a prostitution racket.
Acting on a tip-off the police raided the flat of a 35-year-old woman who was running a prostitution racket inside the residential building in a society in Goregaon (West), officials said. “We then sent a team to the flat and conducted a raid. The woman who was running the racket was caught while two other women who were victims of the crime were rescued,” a police officer said.
The accused woman was arrested and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Juvenile Justice Act.
