Maharashtra FDA busts illegal steroids and sex booster drugs racket

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration on Wednesday busted an illegal network of steroids used in gymnasiums and sex-booster drugs. On specific intelligence, officials laid a trap and nabbed a pharmacist near Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali.

A huge stock of anabolic steroid injections like testosterone, oxandrolone, stanozolol, oestradiol, mesterolone, boldenone, nandrolone and adenosine monophosphate and sex enhancer drugs like sildenafil and tadalafil were seized in subsequent raids from Kosher Pharmaceuticals office at Anand Apartment on SV Road.

A senior FDA official said, “The pharma firm didn’t have any valid licence under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and indulged in sales of restricted drugs that are to be used only on prescription by qualified physicians for the treatment of chronic illnesses.”

The drug controller of FDA took samples from the stock, while the remaining stock worth Rs51.27 lakh was seized for violation under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act. The FDA has registered a case for illegal sale of restricted drugs at MHB Colony Police Station.

