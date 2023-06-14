Mumbai: High Court Seeks Nawab Malik's Medical Records

Former NCP Minister Nawab Malik | File

The Bombay High Court has requested the advocate representing former state minister Nawab Malik to provide all reports regarding the NCP leader's kidney-related ailments. The court made this request during the hearing of Malik's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Urgent Hearing Sought Due to Kidney Ailments

Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for Malik, sought an urgent hearing, highlighting that Malik has lost one kidney and the other kidney is functioning weakly. Desai also mentioned that Malik's parents and brother had passed away due to kidney-related ailments.

Provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

The counsel pointed out provisions in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that entitle an accused to bail if they are below 16 years old, a woman, or sick or infirm.

Read Also Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Nawab Malik's petition until July

Despite the High Court acknowledging Malik's serious condition in February and agreeing to hear his bail plea on merit, the hearing was repeatedly postponed due to time constraints.

Aggrieved by the High Court's adjournment of his bail plea on May 2 due to the unavailability of the Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Malik approached the Supreme Court. The apex court requested the High Court to prioritise the bail application's hearing and scheduled Malik's appeal for the second week of July.

Background of Malik's Case

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 23, 2022, under the PMLA in connection with property transactions allegedly linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. After his bail plea was rejected by the special court on November 30, 2022, Malik sought bail from the High Court on medical grounds and the merits of his case. The special court, however, allowed him to receive treatment at a private hospital.

High Court's Response to Urgent Hearing Request

On December 13, 2022, the High Court declined to grant an urgent hearing after considering that Malik was already admitted to a private hospital and undergoing treatment.