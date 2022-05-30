Mumbai: Here's how you can use self-operated digital lockers at CSMT, LTT and Dadar

If passengers have to go somewhere for some time from the station, then no need to worry. They will be able to keep their luggage in the hundreds of digital lockers provided at CSMT, LTT and Dadar. These are self-operated digital lockers. They can be opened only through RFID tag technology and an online receipt will be generated. To retrieve luggage, the receipt will be with a QR/bar code will be scanned. These self-operated digilockers are passenger friendly, easy to use and transparent in operation.

Mumbai Division has successfully implemented the concept of Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, Dadar and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus stations under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS). This service was started at CSMT on 15 August 2021.

Currently, the Central Railway Mumbai division has a total of 560 digilockers including 300 at CSMT, 160 at Dadar and 100 at LTT. These self-operated digilockers are passenger friendly, easy to use and transparent in operation. This concept is gaining popularity which is evident from the fact that an average of 235 passengers per day make use of digilockers.

"This facility is quite a passenger friendly and safe," Kunal Sinha (32), from Delhi, who was in Mumbai on Monday for attending a business meeting. Similarly, Jalaludding Ahamad (45) also praise the service and said that it's very useful for passengers.

Asked about the charge, an official said, "Just Rs 30 for 24 hours for a locker. Under this service several rakes are also available for the big luggage. Rate of one bag is also just Rs 30 for 24 hours".

During the period April-2021 to March-2022, digilockers have registered earnings of Rs.31.6 lakhs.

"This has helped to generate substantial non-fare revenue for Railways along with providing improved Cloakroom service through secure lockers and digital payment facility," said officials adding that it is Central Railway’s another positive step towards digitization, increasing non-fare earnings and providing the best service to its passenger.

During the financial year 2021-22, the revenue in the Non-Fare Revenue account has been Rs.40.41 crores as compared to Rs.20.92 crores during the financial year 2020-21, which is an increase of 93.16%. This is the highest ever Non Fare Revenue in any financial year by CR.

"It has also set a fine example of combination of better and modern amenities to the passengers and also enhancement of railway revenue through various non-fare revenue concepts like Digilockers, Personal Care Centres, e-bikes, e-charging points etc.

One of the most successful ventures among these has been provision of Digilockers" said a senior officer of CR.

How to use ( at the time of deposit)

Touch to Start - Store

Enter Name/PNR/Mobile number

Select Locker Size and Number of bags

Make the Payment - @ Rs.30/- per bag to the machine for 24 hours.

Locker gets open, passenger can put bags inside and close the locker

Procedure for collecting the luggage

Touch to Start-Retrieve

Show barcode on receipt to scanner

Locker gets open, passenger can collect the luggage and close the door.

