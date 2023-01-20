Mumbai: Heavy traffic on Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers

Heavy traffic is being observed on The Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers before the tunnel. | Twitter/@harishk

Heavy traffic is being observed on The Eastern Freeway due to newly installed speed breakers before the tunnel.

As per reports, snarls are being observed all the way up to Mankhurd.

Freeway to be closed for MTHL works

The Eastern Freeway will have regular blocks during the night from January 23 till May in view of the construction work of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Mumbai traffic police said.

The freeway shall be closed for traffic from midnight to 5 am on January 23 for two days, as well as from February 6 to 11 and from February 13 to 18. It will be closed from March 3 to 6, March 10 to 18, March 21 to 25, and from March 30 to 31. The freeway will also be closed from April 4 to 7, 13 to 15, 19 to 22, and 26 to 28. It will be closed on May 2, 5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 22, 23, 26, 29, and 30. This will take the total number of days on which the freeway will be closed to 59, said the traffic order.

Too much traffic on starting of Eastern freeway due to breakers before tunnel. Please look and get it resolved. pic.twitter.com/lMIS7KbdkL — Waquar (@WaquarSyed) January 20, 2023

Daily traffic jam near tunnel on freeway due to stupidity of some i.e laying multiple bumper strips just bfr the tunnel.Wonder who is against free flow of traffic?@MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM @MumTraffic @CPMumbaiPolice — Ajay B (@ajaybsaint) January 20, 2023

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)