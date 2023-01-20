Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality stays 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 17.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Friday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

Mumbai's air quality deteriorated further on Friday with the city reporting an AQI of 319, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 319 and 189 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip as low as 21°C this weekend.

In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 19°C and 29°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 17.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 94 % and the precipitation rate is at 0%.



AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 323 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 331 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 200 AQI Poor

Chembur: 352 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 283 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 362 AQI Poor

