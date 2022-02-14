e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Heavy traffic at Peddar road after Congress workers' protest; watch video

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai Congress workers have organised a protest demanding that the BJP should apologise to the people of Maharashtra for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the Congress party has spread COVID-19.

