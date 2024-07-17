Mumbai: Heavy Rainfall Reignites Pothole Menace; 5,814 Reported In July, Says Civic Data | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The recent heavy rainfall that battered the city last week has reignited the menace of potholes in Mumbai. According to civic data, 5,814 potholes have been reported in the city from June 1 to July 16. In response, civic authorities are preparing to issue show cause notices to two sub-engineers in the western suburbs due to negligence in pothole filling. Officials have been instructed to rectify potholes within 48 hours of detection to prevent further inconvenience.

On July 8, the city was lashed by heavy downpour with several areas receiving over 300 mm of rain within six hours. Several areas experienced waterlogging, and it took some time for the water to recede. Due to which, the number of potholes have increased in the past week mainly in Andheri, Matunga, Goregaon, Malad areas. The potholes cause traffic jams and can damage vehicles and even cause accidents. So, the civic body had directed engineers in each of its 227 wards to visit the roads in their respective wards, identify and repair potholes immediately.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid foundation stones for various projects at Goregaon’s NESCO Exhibition Centre. However, on the way to the ceremony, an additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar observed a massive pothole in Jogeshwari and on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link road. Bangar stated, "The size of the pothole itself indicates negligence by the official. Similar large potholes were also noticed at a few other locations. The concerned official will be required to provide an explanation for their oversight in Jogeshwari junction. This notice serves as a warning to ensure they do not repeat such mistakes and prioritize their responsibilities."

Meanwhile, around 5,643 potholes have been filled so far, with only 171 remaining to be addressed, claims the civic official. Citizens can lodge complaints through the MyBMC Pothole FixIt app, helpline number, chatbot, or platform 'X'. "Traffic police also send pictures of potholes to the concerned civic wards. Our team responds promptly to complaints and uses mastic asphalt, which sets in about two hours. However, obtaining traffic permissions at certain locations poses challenges. Additionally, intermittent rains have caused delays in pothole repairs," stated a civic official. This year, BMC has allocated Rs. 275 crores for pothole filling efforts.

Box

Total potholes identified - 5,814

Attended and closed - 5643

Remaining - 171

Areas with highest numbers of potholes - K West (Andheri) - 404, P South (Goregaon) - 162, P North (Malad) - 135, N (Ghatkopar).