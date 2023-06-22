Mumbai: HC Transfers Antop Hill Police Station Lawyers Assault Case to Matunga Division ACP

Bombay High Court | PTI

In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has transferred the case filed by two lawyers alleging assault at the Antop Hill police station. The case has now been assigned to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Matunga division.

Advocates Sadhana Yadav and Harikesh Mishra approached the court, contending that the Antop Hill police station had refused to register an FIR against Senior police officer Nasir Kulkarni and other personnel present during the incident. A division bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse heard the petition.

The bench has directed the Antop Hill station to transfer their CCTV footage to the Matunga division. This step is crucial to ensuring an impartial and fair investigation into the alleged assault. The court aims to gather concrete evidence to aid in the proceedings.

The Incident and Unregistered FIR

According to the plea, on May 18 around 2 pm, Sadhana Yadav contacted the police helpline to report harassment by two individuals in her office's common washroom. However, when Yadav visited the police station to file her complaint against the individuals, she claims that Kulkarni and his subordinates assaulted her and wrongfully detained her for several hours.

Lack of Action and Request for FIRs

Despite repeated appeals to senior police officials, no FIR has been lodged against the accused policemen, as alleged by the lawyers. Seeking justice, the advocates have requested the registration of FIRs against the police officers for offenses punishable under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage her modesty).

Transfer and Inquiry of Nasir Kulkarni

Following the assault incident, Nasir Kulkarni was transferred to the city traffic department, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against the officers on duty during the incident. However, the lawyers claim that the department failed to take appropriate action against the accused officers. Consequently, the plea urges the immediate suspension of the concerned policemen and requests access to the CCTV footage both inside and outside the police station for further evidence gathering.