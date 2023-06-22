Mumbai: HC Directs Taloja Jail Officials To Provide Adequate, Clean Drinking Water To Inmates

Representative Image |

Observing that the “first priority is drinking water to all inmates”, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the local planning authority and state prison officials to ensure separate clean drinking water for Taloja Central prison inmates at the earliest.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse said, “Priority is clean drinking water. It is their basic right. It has to be separated from other water which is used for washing etc. You cannot include drinking water with the other water. We do not understand how drinking water can be the same. Since the water has sediments and dust, install a water purifier.”

Prison inmates get inadequate, dirty water

The bench was informed that there was a severe water shortage with inmates receiving just 1-1.5 buckets of unclean water a day for drinking, washing clothes and utensils, bathing as well as toilet facilities. The HC was hearing a petition filed by former cop Abhay Kurundkar, who is an accused in the murder of another police officer, with whom he was allegedly having an affair. Kurundkar sought adequate water for the inmates of the jail claiming the water supply from the local planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) was grossly inadequate.

Following earlier HC orders, a report was submitted by Raigad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), which was asked to verify whether the water supply available to the inmates of Taloja Central Prison was adequate.

After going through the report, the bench remarked that the water supply to the inmates was indeed inadequate.

“Report says the requirement is of over 40 lakhs of water. So far 4,41,000 is being provided. And that water is being used for everything. Is that adequate? How do you expect them to do everything in that one bucket of water? There is cleanliness, hygiene to be looked at,” said Justice Dere.

Further, the Court asked the Taloja prison authorities to ensure that a water meter is installed and made functional to check how much water is being supplied into the prisons.

Prison water system

The DSLA report highlighted that the water was stored in Sintex tanks. It was then transferred to buckets of individual inmates. The report added that DSLA found sediments and dirt in the water stored in the Sintex tanks. Also, transferring the water from tanks to buckets led to wastage of water. Two wells within the prison compound were 95% and 90% dry respectively and its walls required strengthening. Rain water harvesting wasn't possible due to the poor condition of the roof. Also, the roof was found to be leaking and covered with plastic sheets.

It recommended that the prison authorities could provide additional tanks for the storage of water and also steps could be taken for ensuring that the storage units are cleaned.

The court has asked for additional information including what steps can be taken to improve quality of water and increase water supply; and when a sewage water treatment plant would be installed at the prison. The HC has kept the matter for hearing after two weeks to check compliance. “Appropriate steps be taken to ensure that adequate supply is given,” the bench noted.