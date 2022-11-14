Mumbai: HC asks for re-examination of baby powder by Johnson & Johnson at govt lab | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked for re-examination of another batch of samples of baby powder manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. For additional sample testing, the court has asked for names of government and government-approved laboratories by November 16, the next date of hearing.

A division bench of High Court Justices SV Gangapurwala and SG Dige asked additional government pleader Milind More to check whether the company can be allowed to manufacture baby powder. The judges, however, clarified that they will not allow sale of the product.

Samples didn’t match statutory requirements in Delhi

Mr More informed the HC that the authorities had found a case in Delhi where the samples didn’t match the statutory requirements.

Counsel for the firm, Ravi Kadam, said that they were not issued a show cause notice. The company had submitted various materials before the minister concerned. However, the minister only considered the Central Drugs Laboratory report and not any other material.

The court said that if the company had grievances against the minister, then it would send it back to him. “(But) We don’t want that, but we want to have fresh samples tested,” said the bench.

When Kadam said that they have been sending samples every month, Mr More pointed out that it was being sent to a private laboratory. The bench said it will have the samples tested and then decide.

Read Also Bombay HC tells govt to hand over lab report to Johnson & Johnson