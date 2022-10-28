Bombay HC tells govt to hand over lab report to Johnson & Johnson | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has directed the Maharashtra Government to hand over to Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd a report of the Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata, based on which the state had cancelled the company's cosmetic manufacturing licence for its Mulund facility for its baby powder.

A vacation bench of Justices NJ Jamadar and Sharmila Deshmukh passed the decision on Wednesday while hearing a petition filed by the company challenging two orders of the State Government - one dated September 15 cancelling the license and the second dated September 20 ordering to immediately stop manufacturing and sale of the company's baby powder product.

The orders were passed by the Joint Commissioner and Licensing Authority of the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company challenged the orders first before the Maharashtra Minister for Food and Drug Administration, who is the appellate authority.

The minister on October 19 upheld the cancellation order, following which the company approached the high court. The company in its petition said the orders were passed by violating the principles of natural justice.

It added that with its manufacturing unit at suburban Mulund closed, the company was suffering huge financial loss.