Mumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: On Monday, October 31, 2022, police in Dongri, Maharashtra, filed an FIR against Javed Shroff, the chairman of the Habib Esmail Education Trust school.

The FIR was filed in response to a complaint filed by a teacher at the school who claimed the chairman abused and molested her. As per the police complaint, the chairman also sexually assaulted the woman.

As per news agency ANI, the case has been filed under sections 354 509, 506, and 504 of the IPC and the Atrocity Act has also been invoked. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

Read Also Indore: Security guard shot his wife to death during argument with son