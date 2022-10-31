e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges

Mumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges

The FIR was filed in response to a complaint filed by a teacher at the school who claimed the chairman abused and molested her.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: On Monday, October 31, 2022, police in Dongri, Maharashtra, filed an FIR against Javed Shroff, the chairman of the Habib Esmail Education Trust school.

The FIR was filed in response to a complaint filed by a teacher at the school who claimed the chairman abused and molested her. As per the police complaint, the chairman also sexually assaulted the woman.

As per news agency ANI, the case has been filed under sections 354 509, 506, and 504 of the IPC and the Atrocity Act has also been invoked. Police said that they are investigating the matter.

Read Also
Indore: Security guard shot his wife to death during argument with son
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges

Mumbai: Habib Esmail Education Trust's Chairman booked on molestation charges

Mumbai: Food delivery boy arrested for raping a dog in Powai mall

Mumbai: Food delivery boy arrested for raping a dog in Powai mall

Amid Maharashtra losing big projects, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster to come up in Pune, will...

Amid Maharashtra losing big projects, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster to come up in Pune, will...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated

NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated

Mumbai: Traffic, transport depts fine school buses as drivers stop to pick up and drop students

Mumbai: Traffic, transport depts fine school buses as drivers stop to pick up and drop students