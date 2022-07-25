Mumbai: GRP arrests four in four different molestation cases at railway stations

Photo: Representative Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) this weekend arrested four men, in four different molestation cases from different railway stations in Mumbai, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla and Mumbai Central.

Three girls in these cases were minors.

The railway police arrested all the accused and booked them under section 354 (Assault or use of criminal force towards woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

On Saturday, two minors, after shopping at Dadar, were on their way home around 6.30 pm but due to the crowd on the train, they decided to go to CSMT by fast local and then take another train from there.

They got into the general compartment of the train and headed towards CSMT. At Byculla railway station, an unknown man got in and stood behind the girls and tried to talk to them. The girls got scared and went and sat inside and later got down at CSMT station.

However, the man kept following them at the station so, the girls, scared, went back and sat on the train. The man also followed them to the train and gave them uncomfortable looks. The girls got down again and started running on the platform where the man continued to follow them. The girls then approached the railway police at CSMT station, who then arrested the man.

In a similar incident, a woman (21), was travelling from CSMT to Thane around 10.30 pm on Sunday. She was sitting in the ladies compartment when a man standing at the door of the general compartment started making uncomfortable eye contact along with inappropriate hand gestures toward her.

Later after the train started moving, he got into the compartment where the woman was sitting and kept his hand on her shoulder. She immediately called up her brother who was sitting in the general compartment of the same train. He stopped the train at Masjid railway station and informed the railway police, who arrested the accused.

In another incident, a minor girl (14), boarded a train from Santacruz to Churchgate around 11 pm on Saturday, and while returning home, she asked an unknown man for help as she was confused about the trains. He told her that he will help her but instead took her near Lower Parel station and tried to molest her. The girl ran and complained to the railway police, who then arrested him.

In yet another similar incident, a woman (28), was waiting for her train in the early morning hours around 4.30 am on Saturday, while travelling from Kurla, LTT station.

She was sitting at the station when a man started touching her from behind, she shouted at him and told him to stay away but again after some time he did the same thing, after which the woman complained to the railway police and the man was arrested.