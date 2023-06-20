Mumbai: Government's Green Vadhavan Port To Be Operational Soon

The Maharashtra government has decided to accelerate the implementation of various Sagarmala projects in Maharashtra including the Vadhavan Port. The decision was made at a joint review meeting held between union minister for ports and shipping Sarbananda Sonowal and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis.

“The officials have been directed to ensure that the Vadhavan port, which the state government is developing as a green port, is operational as soon as possible,” Fadnavis said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.



A total of 126 projects under Sagarmala Programme

A total of 126 projects worth ₹1,13,285 Crore are currently under way in Maharashtra under the Sagarmala programme. Out of the 126, 46 projects worth ₹2333 Crore are partially funded by MoPSW and out of which 37 projects worth ₹1,387 Crore are under Maharashtra State Government, 9 projects worth ₹279 Crore have been completed. 18 projects worth ₹777 Crore are under implementation and 10 projects worth ₹331 Crore are under development stage.

Successful completion of the Sagarmala projects in Maharashtra, will foster economic growth and enhance maritime infrastructure. Immediate attention is required to expedite the completion of 14 Sagarmala projects that have been delayed for almost a year in Maharashtra, Sonowal said after the meeting.



Vadhavan has natural drafts in excess of 18m that would enable ultra large container and cargo vessels to call on the port thereby boosting the efforts to make India a prominent destination for Major Shipping lines and provide required capacity to accommodate the future cargo growth in the hinterland served by the port, Sonowal said while underligning the importance of completion of the Vadhavan port at earliest.



Sonowal also said that concept of the ‘Coastal States Pavilion’ proposed to be developed at the National Maritime Heritage Complex, too was discussed at the meeting. “Here Maharashtra has a unique opportunity to showcase its rich maritime heritage which would be state-sponsored in which Maharashtra Government can contribute significantly,” the minister added.



“Once completed The Vadhavan port will be included in the world’s top 10 ports in terms of container traffic. The port’s expansion will change the area’s picture. Industry development and employment generation will be boosted. The concerned departments should submit proposals for carrying out various development works in the vicinity. Fishing activities should have separate demarcated area. Training programs should be implemented to create skilled manpower. Officials have also been directed to provide facilities in the area as per the needs of the people of this region,” Fadnavis said while describing the discussions at the meeting.

First Drone Policy of India

At another meeting, Fadnavis directed officials to draft the state’s drone policy and ecosystem, which could be the first in the country. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay made a presentation in the presence of senior officials and subject experts at the meeting.



“The state should draft the country's first drone policy and ecosystem as the equipment market is expected to grow to USD 40 billion by 2030. Drones would be used in agriculture, marketing, disaster management, construction monitoring, planning, survey and mapping as well as defence, among others,” Fadnavis said.