Mumbai: Govandi Residents Demand Crackdown On Narcotics Cartels After 17-Year-Old Boy's Murder; Launch 'Drugs-Free' Initiative

Mumbai: After the shocking incident of a 17-year-old boy killed with sword in Govandi, residents have been demanding curb on the illegal drug cartels functioning in the locality. Alleging an organised racket of drug peddlers as the cause of the murder, Govandi residents have launched an initiative demanding for a drugs-free Govandi.

Earlier this month, a video showing murder of Ahmed Pathan (17) with a sword in Govandi shocked the city. Pathan was attacked on a busy road by three people including minors. A video of the attack surfaced on social media on August 13, which showed one of the accused attacking the minor boy with a sword who was lying on the road in a pool of blood.

Pathan succumbed to his injuries after which the police arrested three minors involved in the crime and later also arrested Hafizullah Khan and his wife as additional suspects. The residents have alleged that Khan was involved in supply of drugs and was known for involving minors in the illegal activity. A local Corporator also got Khan’s house demolished alleging it to be a place for drug distribution.

However, the murder of a teenage boy has caused anger in the residents who have earlier on multiple occasions stood up against the illegal drug trade in the locality. Along with joining hands with the victim’s family in demanding justice, the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum are demanding immediate curbs on the illegal activity.

Shaikh Faiyaz Alan, convenor of GCWF, said, “The biggest issue for the Govandi community today is drug abuse. Some known drug peddlers have turned Govandi into a hub for drugs and also involve minors in the business. Ahmed was also killed because his elder brother has blowed whistle against the drug peddlers multiple times. This is the lawlessness in Govandi that if you raise your voice against something which is grossly illegal, they backfire on you.”

Under the initiative ‘Drugs Free Govandi’ launched by the citizens association, the residents had organised a rally in a bid to spread awareness against drug abuse in the community. The residents have also launched social media campaigns with template posts of ‘All Eyes On Govandi’ and ‘Stop Genocide By Drugs’ made for people to share on their social media.

On Saturday, the residents and social organisations working in the locality organised a meeting to prepare a roadmap to bring the desired change. Different organisations pitched their plans to spread awareness among youth to stay away from drugs and also seek accountability from law enforcement agencies to take action against the drug peddlers.

“Since a long time there has not been any anti-drug raid in Govandi by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Mumbai Police’ Anti-Narcotics Cell. The police usually arrest drug consumers and peddlers go away without facing any actions. We demand no mercy to drug peddlers to root out the evil that has spread in the society,” added Shaikh.