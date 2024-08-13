Mumbai Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Attacked With Sword In Govandi's Shivaji Nagar ; Drug Peddlers Behind Murder, Says AAP (VIDEO)

Shocking video from Govandi showed a minor boy attacked with sword. The victim, 17-year-old Ahmed Pathan, died in the attack | X

Mumbai, August 13: In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai's Govandi, a 17-year-old boy allegedly died after he was attacked with a sword on a busy road by three to four people including a minor boy. A video of the attack surfaced on social media platform X on Tuesday (August 13) which showed one of the accused attacking the minor boy with a sword who is lying on the road in a pool of blood.

The victim has been identified as Ahmed Pathan. He succumbed to his injuries. The incident took place in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi and the video of the crime surfaced on Tuesday (August 13).

According to reports, Ahmed was attacked on a busy street. Three to four people, including the accused, arrived with swords and sticks and attacked him. 17-year-old Ahmed cried for help but no one dared to intervene as the attackers kept striking one blow after the other.

Reports claimed that the victim and attakers were known to each other and that they had an argument over an issue some 15 days back. According to the police, the attack was planned and the accused carried out the attack after elaborate planning.

AAP Leader Alleges Drugs Traders Behind Attack

AAP Mumbai Joint Secretary, Sajid Khan, speaking on the murder of the minor boy in Govandi alleged that drug peddlers are behind the incident and named accused "Bhuttu" and his wife who have been arrested by police.

The AAP leader also added that drugs trade was taking over Govandi and that Road No.1 to Road No. 14 had become a hub for trading of drugs. Sajid Khan also alleged that BMW and other luxury cars arrive in the locality to procure drugs and said that the drugs menace was spreading like wild fire in Govandi.

Shocking Video

The shocking video captures the brutal attack. A video clip captured one of the minoy boys hitting the man down on the ground bleeding profusely with a sword. Even as the victim is writhing with pain lying on the road, the attacker hits him repeatedly with the sword.

DISCLAIMER: Video Contains Graphic Visuals. Viewer Discretion Advised. Click On The Link To Watch Video.

Mumbai: Shocking video allegedly from Govandi's Shivaji Nagar where a 17-year-old boy died after he was attacked with a sword. AAP has alleged that local drugs peddler is behind the attack. Police have arrested the accused and his wife. pic.twitter.com/LgKT5MMWa8 — Abhishek Yadav (@geopolimics) August 13, 2024

Police Swings Into Action

A case was filed by police against the accused and a total of four people were arrested in the matter. The arrested accused includes a woman, according to a report. Meanwhile, police investigation is underway in the case.