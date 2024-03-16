Mumbai: Gokhale-Barfiwala Flyover Mismatch Solutions Delayed Despite VJTI's Involvement

File

Mumbai : Over more than two weeks passed, Veermata Jijabai Technological institute (VJTI) is yet to suggest solutions for the alignment of Gokhale Institute and Barfiwala flyover. An east-west connector, Gokhale Bridge, was partially opened on February 26.

However, due to a height difference of nearly two metres between two bridges, the commuters are still facing inconvenience.

Gokhale Bridge Open For Commuters

The Gokhale Bridge was partly opened by the BMC on February 26. However, the civic body was strongly criticised by the citizens for the height difference between the Gokhale and Barfiwala flyover. After that, the BMC appointed VJTI to suggest time-saving construction methodology and technology for expediting the merger between the two flyovers as the top priority.

However, additional municipal commissioner P. Velarasu confirmed that the civic body had not received any report from the institute till Friday.

Though the reopening of the two lanes of the crucial east-west connector will give relief to commuters in Andheri. The incomplete work on the alignment of the Barfiwala Bridge (connecting Juhu) will congest the already burdened Swami Vivekanand (SV) road.

WatchDog Founder Godfrey Pimenta Criticises The Mismatch Of The Bridge

Godfrey Pimenta, founder of WatchDog Foundation said, "The recent revelation of a significant level difference between these two critical flyovers reflects a severe lapse in the planning process and raises serious questions about the competence of the officials of the Bridge Department. How could such a fundamental flaw escape notice until the eleventh hour, when the bridge was on the verge of being reopened? The approval of girder placement drawings without addressing this crucial aspect is a clear example of inadequate and gross oversight and lack of attention to detail."

Iqbal Singh's Comment Amid Barfiwala's Chaos

Earlier after the reopening of Barfiwala bridge, Municipal commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said, "The union ministry is taking upgradation of railway lines all over India and as per their latest guidelines any new Railway Over Bridge should be created at an additional height of two meters. The Barfiwalla Flyover was constructed before Gokhale Bridge therefore, there is a height mismatch. The two bridges will be merged by year end and no demolition work will be carried out for this," assured Chahal.