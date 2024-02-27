Gokhale Bridge-Barfiwala Flyover Height Mismatch: Oversight Or Sheer Blunder?

Mumbai, February 28: Despite partial reopening of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, local commuters and motorists will still have to face inconvenience for over a year. The BMC has consulted experts from VJTI and IIT-Bombay to find a way to align the Barfiwala flyover with the newly constructed Gokhale bridge, owing to a height difference of nearly two metres.

The general feeling is of anger and frustration over blatant oversight in planning and execution of the reconstruction of Gokhale bridge and CD Barfiwala Y-bridge. The incomplete alignment work of Barfiwala bridge (connecting Juhu) will congest the already burdened Swami Vivekanand (SV) Road. The Barfiwala flyover brings traffic from areas like Juhu directly on to Gokhale bridge without having to cross the congested SV Road under it.

'Height Mismatch Raises Serious Questions On Competence Of Officials'

Godfrey Pimenta, the founder of WatchDog Foundation said, “The recent revelation of a significant level difference between these two critical flyovers reflects a severe lapse in the planning process and raises serious questions about the competence of officials of the BMC’s bridges department.”

PImenta asked how such a fundamental flaw could escape notice until the eleventh hour, when the bridge was on the verge of being reopened. “The approval of girder placement drawings without addressing this crucial aspect is a clear example of inadequate and gross oversight and lack of attention to detail,” the activist said.

Dhaval Shah, the founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens’ Association said, “The former deputy municipal commissioner seemed to be well aware of the height difference from day one. But the tender for this work was not issued earlier to save an additional 5% of the cost. So now even if Gokhale bridge opens, SV Road will be congested, which otherwise would have experienced relief in traffic due to Barfiwala bridge.” Shah asked for responsibility to be fixed for these lapses.

As per civic sources, Barfiwala bridge was built by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and then handed over to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

BMC Commissioner On Height Mismatch:

Municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “The Union ministry is taking the upgrade of railway lines all over India and as per their latest guidelines any new railway over bridge should be created at an additional height of two metres. Barfiwala flyover was constructed before Gokhale bridge. Therefore, the height of the newly built Gokhale bridge needed to be increased by 1.5mt as per specifications given by the railways.”

Chahal said they have consulted institutions such as VJTI and IIT to look into the issue. The two bridges will be merged by the end of the year and no demolition work will be carried out for this, he said.