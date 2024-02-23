Mumbai: Gokhale Bridge Reopening Gets Delayed Again; Expected To Open Partially By 1st Week Of March Now

Gokhale Bridge | File

Mumbai: After several delays, one arm of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri is expected to open next week or by the first week of March. However, the opening of the entire bridge has been delayed from May to December.

The closure of the crucial east-west connector has increased traffic woes in Andheri. The deadline to open one side of the bridge was postponed several times. As per the sixth deadline, the partial opening of the bridge was scheduled for February 25. However, the deadline will be missed since a few pending jobs will take another seven to 10 days to complete.

BJP MLA Speaks On Delay In Works

BJP MLA Ameet Satam said, "The work on one section of Gokhale Bridge is almost complete and finishing touches are in progress, along with curing at SV Road side access and mastic layer, which may take around seven to 10 days. As soon as the work is completed, the bridge will be opened for side twoway movement."

The MLA further said that the bridge will be opened by next week or first week of March. After partial opening there will be a height barrier of 2.8 metres, which will restrict movement of vehicles above that height. The barrier is expected to be cleared by May 31 and vehicles of all heights will be allowed thereafter, he added.

Further Delay In Complete Bridge Inauguration

Meanwhile, work on the second side is yet to start, which will further delay the entire opening of the bridge. While updating the current status of work carried out on the second side of the bridge, Satam said, The girders are in process in the factory. After their arrival, the launching of girder and piers will commence and the targeted date of completion is December 31, 2024.