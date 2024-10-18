 Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
After years of delays in addressing problems and beginning preparations, the Marine Goa Superhighway is now coming to fruition. The project worth Rs 26,000 crore is finally coming together.

Manasi Kamble Updated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Goa Highway | X (@Sahilinfra2)

The Marine Goa Superhighway is finally materialising after decades of delay in resolving issues and starting with preparations. The project with a budget of Rs 26,000 crore is finally taking shape. The goal of this initiative is to reduce traffic congestion on the bustling Mumbai-Goa route and improve transportation options along picturesque coastline.

What is the Marine Goa Superhighway project?

The Marine Goa Superhighway is a route that spans almost 500 kilometres and is planned to run alongside the current Goa highway. The goal is to reduce traffic jams on the crowded Mumbai-Goa highway while offering beautiful vistas of the coastline and Sahyadri mountains.

Highway Features

The Marine Goa Superhighway will have four lanes, just like California’s renowned Pacific Highway. This highway-style layout will link all the coastal towns in Konkan, providing a convenient mode of transportation for both locals and visitors.

Main Characteristics of the Highway

The Marine Goa Superhighway consists of seven large bridges, covering a combined distance of 27 kilometres, that will make transportation and trade easier.

Key Bridge Projects

Several projects are currently in progress on the bridges that connect to the Mumbai-Goa superhighway route. Details show that the project is concentrated on improving road transportation in order to offer a safer and more enjoyable experience. The combined length of all seven bridges measures 27 kilometers. These bridges link different areas, facilitating the movement of people and goods.

Dharamtar Creek Bridge (Karja): A large 10.2-kilometre steel bridge that displays advanced engineering.

Kundlika Creek Bridge: Located between Revdanda and Salav, it spans 3.8 kilometres and links important locations.

Agardanda Creek Bridge (Dighi Agardanda): Yet another cable-stayed bridge, this structure extends over 4.3 kilometres across Agardanda Creek.

Bankot Creek Bridge (Bagmandla Veshwi): The 1.7-kilometer cable-stayed bridge allows for easy transportation over Bankot Creek.

Kelshi Bay Bridge (Kelshi): An access point over Kelshi Bay constructed with a 670-meter long "Box girder" design.

Jaigad Creek Bridge: Spanning a distance of 4.4 kilometres, this cable-stayed bridge improves the connection over Jaigad Creek.

Kunkeshwar Bridge: Connects important locations in Kunkeshwar with a length of 1.6 kilometres and a cable-stayed design.

