Mumbai: Global Watchdog FATF Urges India To Enhance Monitoring Of Bank Accounts For Politicians, Officials, And Their Families

Mumbai: The global anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has asked India to improve due diligence on the bank accounts of politicians, government officials and their families s due to their potential susceptibility to bribery and corruption.

A FATF report shared with the government recommended more rigorous monitoring of the source of funds in the accounts of domestic PEPs as well as requiring senior bank managers to approve any new accounts for politicians, government officials and their families.

The FATF rated India as “compliant” and “largely compliant” on 37 out of the 40 parameters for enforcing anti-money laundering laws. The report raised three major concerns on partial compliance including bank scrutiny of domestic political figures and oversight of the finances of non-profit organisations and non-financial businesses and professionals.

The government assured the parliament last December it did not intend to put domestic political figures under stricter banking scrutiny ahead of the general election.

The Mutual Evaluation Report of India, which was adopted in the FATF plenary held in Singapore last month placed India in the ‘regular follow-up’ category, a distinction shared by only four other G20 countries marking a significant milestone in the nation’s efforts to combat money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF).