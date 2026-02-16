Shirgaon Beach Festival 2026 Set To Transform Palghar Coastline Into Cultural Hub From February 18, Lakhs Of Tourists Expected

Palghar’s Shirgaon coastline prepares to welcome massive crowds as the first-ever coastal cultural festival readies for its grand launch in February | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 16: Preparations for the much-awaited Shirgaon Beach Festival, being organised under the Global Konkan Festival, have reached their final stage. The festival, to be held for the first time on the Konkan coastline in Maharashtra, is being jointly hosted by Kokan Bhoomi Pratishthan and the Palghar District Administration.

The five-day festival will take place from February 18 to February 22, 2026, at Shirgaon Beach near Palghar and is expected to attract nearly 2.5 to 4 lakh visitors from Palghar district as well as Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Gujarat and other regions, according to the organisers.

Grand inauguration on February 18

The festival will commence on Wednesday, February 18, with the official inauguration scheduled at 5 PM in the presence of Maharashtra’s Forest and Environment Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, who is also the Chairman of the festival.

On the same day, an Entrepreneurship Development Conference will be held from 10 AM to 3 PM, followed by a folk arts festival from 5 PM to 10 PM. A special Marathi Film Festival will also begin, with the screening of the film Abhishek.

Five days of cultural and developmental events

● Each day will feature a packed schedule of programmes, including:

● Folk Art Festivals showcasing Konkan’s traditional culture

● First ever Marathi Film Screenings on the beach sands

● Tourism Vision Conference (February 20)

● Palghar District Agriculture Conference (February 21)

● Palghar Vision 2030 Programme (February 22)

The festival will conclude on Sunday, February 22, with a grand cultural evening and the closing ceremony at 5 PM.

Boost to local tourism and rural economy

The festival aims to promote tourism in Palghar district and provide a strong platform for local entrepreneurs, women’s self-help groups and rural industries. Over 400 entrepreneurs and women-led businesses will participate, with more than 100 food and product stalls being set up under the Saras Konkan initiative.

Visitors will also get to experience the rich culinary diversity of the region, including Koli, Agri, Wadval, Malvani and Konkani food traditions.

Key highlights of the Shirgaon Beach Festival include:

● Performances by over 200 local artists daily

● Tribal cultural presentations such as Tarpa dance

● Traditional folk forms like Dashavatar, Koli dance, Jakhadi and other folk art forms

● A grand theatrical production, “Raja Raytechya”, featuring 150 artists

● Adventure activities such as paramotoring, water sports, camping and a tent village experience

Traffic and security arrangements

To ensure smooth movement and convenience for tourists, dedicated parking facilities have been arranged within a 10-minute distance from the venue. Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh visited the site on Sunday evening to review security preparations.

Authorities have assured strict police deployment throughout the festival and appealed to visitors and locals to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

Leaders and officials to attend

Along with Naik, the festival will also be attended by MP Hemant Savara, MLA Rajendra Gavit, District Collector Indurani Jakhar, Organisers Rajiv Patil and Sanjay Yadavrao, and several others.

Founder and President of Kokan Bhoomi Pratishthan Yadavrao has appealed to tourists from Mumbai, Pune, across Maharashtra and the rest of the country to attend the grand coastal festival and experience Palghar’s natural beauty, culture and tourism potential.

