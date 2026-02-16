Palghar News: Trauma Care Centre In Manor Stalled For 2 Years Over ₹21 Crore Pending Contractor Payment

Protesters in Jawhar draw attention to the prolonged halt of Manor’s trauma hospital project over unpaid ₹21 crore dues | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 16: The construction of the Trauma Care Centre in Manor has reportedly been stalled for the past two years due to the non-payment of a contractor’s bill amounting to ₹21 crore.

The issue came to light during discussions held at a protest organised by the Palghar Social Action Group in front of the Additional District Collector’s office in Jawhar, highlighting the deteriorating healthcare system in the district.

Concerns raised over administrative functioning

The revelation has raised serious questions about the functioning of the administration and the role of elected representatives. Activists expressed concern that while projects worth thousands of crores have been approved and implemented in the district in recent years, a vital healthcare facility has remained incomplete over a relatively smaller amount of ₹21 crore.

Issue discussed in District Planning Committee meeting

The matter was also reportedly raised in a recent District Planning Committee meeting, where it was confirmed that payments to the contractor remain overdue.

However, no concrete announcement was made regarding clearing the dues, completing the remaining work and making the hospital operational at the earliest.

200-bed facility deemed crucial for Palghar

The 200-bed trauma hospital in Manor is considered a crucial requirement for Palghar district. Its importance is further heightened due to the frequent accidents occurring on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, where immediate trauma care facilities are urgently needed.

Activists question focus on infrastructure over healthcare

Social activists alleged that while the government prioritises major infrastructure projects such as airports and “Fourth Mumbai”, it appears indifferent towards essential public healthcare needs, particularly in a tribal-dominated district like Palghar.

Demand for immediate release of pending funds

The Palghar Social Action Group has demanded immediate clarification from the government on whether the pending ₹21 crore will be released soon.

They have also sought answers on how long it will take to complete staff recruitment, procure necessary medical equipment and fully operationalise the hospital once funds are made available.

Names of members who raised the demand

The demand was raised by members including Jyoti Kelkar, Madhu Dhodi, Sujata Ayarkar, Ashwini Thakre, Varsha Fatarfekar, Meena Dhodde, Geeta Pagi, Vinita Nimbkar, Vijaya Gharat and others.

