'Lights, Camera, Action': Mumbai Metro Opens For Filming For Movies, Ads, Educational Projects & More At Reasonable Rates | Details Here

Mumbai: The Maha Mumbai Metro has invited filmmakers, creators and production teams to shoot their next big project inside its network. According to its official notification, the metro authority has opened several locations for filming, including metro trains, stations, platforms, concourse areas, depots and exterior premises.

Taking to its official handle on X, the Maha Metro wrote, "Lights. Camera. Metro. Filmmakers, creators and production teams are welcome to shoot their next big project inside Maha Mumbai Metro. A professionally managed environment, transparent booking system and iconic urban locations — all open for your next story. Apply, plan and roll camera."

Apart from film production teams, the invitation also extends to student creators, advertising agencies, event organisers and media teams. Films, web series, ads, documentaries, student and educational projects, as well as commercial and non-commercial shoots, are allowed, the notification stated.

How to apply

Applicants must submit their request at least 15 days in advance from the official website. The application should include details such as the shooting schedule, preferred location, crew size, equipment information, and a brief script or concept note.

Fees and facilities

The application fee is Rs 1,000. The metro authority stated that shooting permissions are available at reasonable charges. Moreover, it added that the facility offers an hourly booking system, one hour of free setup time, a refundable security deposit, and a professionally managed and safety-controlled environment for the shoots.

