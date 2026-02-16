 Mumbai: Footover Bridge At Naigoan Railway Station To Be Shut For A Month And A Half; Passengers Urged To Use Alternatives
The old foot overbridge at Naigoan station in Mumbai, connecting platforms 1, 2, and 3, has been closed for maintenance. The closure, which began on February 14, is part of the ongoing modernization work for the area. Commuters are advised to use the other available pedestrian bridges and subway. Work is expected to finish by March’s end.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Footover Bridge At Naigoan Railway Station To Be Shut For A Month And A Half; Passengers Urged To Use Alternatives | Representative Image

Mumbai: Daily commuters at Naigaon railway station are facing inconvenience after the old north-side foot overbridge connecting platforms 1, 2 and 3 was shut for public use from February 14. The closure, announced by Western Railway, is part of an ongoing station modernisation programme covering Vasai, Virar, Nalasopara and Naigaon.

According to a report by Loksatta, Western Railway Officials said the bridge will remain closed for approximately one and a half months to facilitate structural repairs and redevelopment work. During this period, several construction activities will be undertaken, including the building of elevated decks, repairs to ageing pedestrian bridges, and the strengthening of staircases.

article-image

The key objective of the work at Naigaon station is to increase the height of the foot overbridge and widen the platforms to accommodate rising passenger traffic. Railway authorities said the upgrades are aimed at improving commuter safety and easing congestion, particularly during peak hours.

Western Railway officials told Loksatta, the ongoing works form part of a broader infrastructure push on the Western Railway suburban section, where passenger volumes have steadily increased over the years. The modernisation plan seeks to improve passenger movement, reduce crowding, and upgrade ageing station facilities across the Vasai–Virar belt.

The work at Naigaon is expected to be completed by the end of March, after which the upgraded bridge is likely to be opened to the public.

article-image

In the meantime, passengers have been advised to use the three other operational foot overbridges at the station, along with the subway connecting the platforms. Railway officials have urged commuters to plan their movement accordingly and exercise caution, especially during rush hours.

The temporary inconvenience would lead to long-term benefits once the redevelopment work is completed.

